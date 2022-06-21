Search

22 Jun 2022

Hyundai teases upcoming Ioniq 6 in new sketch

Hyundai teases upcoming Ioniq 6 in new sketch

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jun 2022 10:55 AM

Hyundai has given an initial glimpse of its new Ioniq 6 electric car.

Arriving as the second model in the firm’s newly-created Ioniq line-up of electric cars, the Ioniq 6 follows on from the well-regarded Ioniq 5.

The sketch showcases a sleek, aerodynamic design with a sloping roofline and large wheels right at the very ends of the car. A small boot spoiler can also be seen on the drawing, while up front a small splitter section is also visible.

Hyundai says that it draws inspiration from its Prophecy concept. Revealed in April 2020, it showcased a sleek and low-slung design, very similar to the new sketch of the Ioniq 6.

Though Hyundai hasn’t revealed what will be powering the Ioniq 6, it has stated that it will sit atop its Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Designed specifically for electric vehicles, it houses a large battery capable of delivering up to 310 miles between charges. Plus, with 800V charging capability, 62 miles of range could be added in as little as five minutes when the car is hooked up to a rapid charger.

Hyundai has yet to say when the Ioniq 6 will go on sale, but has said that full images of the car’s exterior and interior will be revealed later this month. Additional teaser images will hit the firm’s social media accounts in the coming days, too.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media