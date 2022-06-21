Search

22 Jun 2022

British Gas partners with Osprey Charging to help boost fleet electrification

British Gas has announced a new partnership with Osprey Charging as it looks to increase the electrification of its fleet.

The move will give British Gas engineers access to Osprey’s UK network of over 300 rapid charging stations, allowing quick and easy charging on the move. Engineers can now use an electric ‘fuel’ card to top their vehicles up, centralising payment for British Gas in the process.

James Rooney, fleet engineering and innovation manager at British Gas, said: “It is essential that we support our engineering team with not just an accessible network of charging points, but a method of paying for charging that is hassle free.

“We know that around seven in ten of our drivers don’t have access to home charging and partnerships such as this will help to provide the confidence required that making the switch to electric is achievable.”

Osprey’s software platform – called Volo – will work alongside British Gas’ own fleet management system, allowing for fleet public charging costs to be automatically relayed back. Osprey is also in the process of installing 150 high-power charging hubs by 2024 as part of a £75 million investment programme.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging said, “We are thrilled that British Gas has chosen to partner with Osprey to unlock further EV adoption and lead the transition to the future of transport. Our market-leading commercial and fleet roaming capabilities provide even more EV drivers with the ultimate charging experience via access to our nationwide, reliable and open rapid charger network.”

