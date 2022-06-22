Search

22 Jun 2022

Peugeot’s 408 debuts with striking design and hybrid tech

Peugeot’s 408 debuts with striking design and hybrid tech

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 11:17 AM

Peugeot has revealed its new 408, a fastback that will be introduced with a series of efficient engines as well as a fully electric version.

Set to arrive in showrooms at the start of 2023, the 408 will be produced at Peugeot’s factory in Mulhouse, France. Tapping into the firm’s latest design, the 408 incorporates a ‘fang-shaped’ light signature as is found on other Peugeot models, while around the back there’s a three-bar LED setup.

Courtesy of a wheelbase of 2.79m, Peugeot says that the 408 can offer up to 188mm of rear-seat knee room, while its 536-litre boot can be expanded up to 1,611 litres by folding down the back seats.

The 408 also incorporates Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit system, which brings a smaller steering wheel for a more agile driving experience. It sits ahead of a 10-inch digital instrument display, which can be personalised to showcase a variety of different readouts and information. Thirty assistance systems have also been included, with highlights being adaptive cruise control, long-range blind-spot monitoring and night vision.

Peugeot says that the 408 will be accompanied by a variety of engine options, including two plug-in hybrids, with an eight-speed automatic gearbox utilised on these versions. The French firm has also stated that a fully electric version of the 408 will follow on from these variants.

All cars get keyless entry as standard, alongside a panoramic electric sunroof and power-operated boot. Prices for the Peugeot 408 are yet to be announced.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media