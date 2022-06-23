Search

23 Jun 2022

Genesis Electrified GV70 makes European debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 4:55 PM

Genesis has unveiled the Electrified GV70 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed as the SUV goes on show in Europe for the first time.

The third EV to come from new premium brand Genesis – which is owned by the Hyundai Motor Group – the Electrified GV70 uses a powerful dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup that’s capable of producing up to 482bhp, which can result in a 0-60mph of four seconds when put in ‘Boost’ mode.

Providing a range of up to 310 miles, the GV70 also comes with 350kW rapid charging capability, meaning a 10-80 per cent charge can take as little as 18 minutes.

It’s also the first electric Genesis to come with a feature called ‘e-Terrain’, which is said to ‘make driving more stable, giving confidence whatever the road conditions’.

Though looking similar to the standard GV70, which is available already with petrol and diesel engines, this EV stands out with its intricate pattern on the grille and revised bumpers.

Dominique Boesch, managing director for Genesis Motor Europe, said: “We are delighted to unveil Electrified GV70 for the very first time in Europe at the world-famous Goodwood Festival of Speed. Featuring our cutting edge electrical architecture and focus on luxurious sustainability, it represents another big step in our commitment to deliver an all-electric line-up of vehicles by 2025.

“As with our other SUV models, it retains exceptional versatility and usability, as well as unrivalled comfort and driving pleasure. As the third new electric car from Genesis to be launched in Europe in under a year, Electrified GV70 is further evidence of the brand’s bold ambitions for the region.”

The Electrified GV70 will join the Electrified G80 saloon and GV60 SUV in going up the famous Goodwood hillclimb at this weekend’s Festival of Speed, running from today (June 23) until Sunday.

