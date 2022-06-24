The Mercedes Vision EQXX breaks own efficiency record

The Mercedes Vision EQXX electric car has set yet another marathon record by travelling from Stuttgart in Germany to the UK’s Silverstone on a single charge.

Having already completed a long-distance run from Stuttgart to Cassis in France – a distance of 1,008km (626.3 miles), the Mercedes team attempted to push things further by travelling for 1,202km (746.8 miles).

After ‘negotiating an autobahn closure’ and a cross-country diversion near Stuttgart, the Vision EQXX crossed the French border at Strasbourg before carrying on through northern France to the Eurotunnel at Calais. From Folkestone, it travelled around the M25 – stopping at the Mercedes F1 headquarters in Brackley – before heading onwards to Silverstone.

Guest driver Nyck de Vries – who races for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E team – then proceeded to take the Vision EQXX around the circuit, completing 11 laps while using the last of the remaining charge.

Markus Schäfer, member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, chief technology officer responsible for development and procurement, said: “The journey continues – even further, even more efficient! Yet again, the Vision EQXX has proven that it can easily cover more than 1,000 km on a single battery charge, this time faced with a whole different set of real-world conditions.

“As Mercedes-Benz strives to go all-electric by 2030 wherever market conditions allow, it is important to show to the world what can be achieved in real terms through a combination of cutting-edge technology, teamwork and determination.”

The total drive time over two days was 14 hours and 30 minutes, with an average speed of 51.5mph achieved. It also returned an electric consumption of 8.3kWh per 100km.