24 Jun 2022

Maserati hands UK debut to Gracale SUV at Goodwood Festival of speed with help from David Beckham

24 Jun 2022 3:55 PM

Maserati has debuted its all-new Gracale SUV on the iconic hillclimb at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Italian brand is showcasing its latest addition in front of thrilled spectators at this, the 28th Festival of Speed.

Among the Trident brand’s guests at the West Sussex site was former England football captain David Beckham, who is Maserati’s global brand ambassador.

Maserati says the new Grecale is the ‘everyday exceptional’ SUV, incorporating the thrill of luxury and pure innovation.


It is available in three versions: GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of delivering 300 hp; Modena, with a four-cylinder 330-hp mild hybrid engine; and Trofeo, which is the model that has been chosen to take on the legendary 1.16 mile hillclimb.

The model is powered by a high-performance 530-hp petrol V6 engine.

It is joined on the course by Maserati’s new MC20 Cielo spyder, which launched last month.

The supercar, which weighs just 65kg more than the hardtop MC20, features an innovative retractable glass roof and is powered by the same F1-derived V6 Nettuno engine that is seen in the Trofeo.

Both cars will be entertaining spectators twice a day on the Goodwood hillclimb and will be on display in the Supercar Paddock and the First Glance Paddock respectively.

The Festival of Speed concludes on Sunday (June 26).

