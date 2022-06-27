Bentley reveals latest continuation series for Speed Six

Bentley has announced that it will be undertaking another Continuation Series for one of its most iconic cars – the Speed Six.

Following on from the 12-car Blower Continuation Series, this latest project will see 12 new Speed Six models created, with each one acting as identical recreations of the cars that won Le Mans in 1929 and 1930.

Priced from £1.5m each, the Speed Six uses a six-and-a-half litre straight-six engine with 200bhp, enabling a top speed of 125mph. Hand-crafted by Bentley’s Mulliner division, the recreation will use a variety of parts sourced from ‘heritage specialists’ across the UK, with many components created in the same way as they were in the 1920s.

Bentley’s chairman and chief executive, Adrian Hallmark, said: “After incredible levels of skill were acquired by the Mulliner team through the development of the Blower Continuation Series, and with the success of the cars with their customers, a chance to honour the Speed Six is a fantastic next step.

“It’s vital that we protect, preserve and develop not just this important part of our heritage, but also the knowledge we’ve gained through working with these classic Bentleys.”

The process started with a complete 3D computer-aided design (CAD) model of the car, using both original blueprints and ‘detailed analysis’ of original cars. The first new Speed Six will be built in the second half of this year, becoming the engineering test and development car in the process. This car – called Speed Six Car Zero – will be kept by Bentley and join the Blower Car Zero in its fleet.