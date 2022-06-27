Search

28 Jun 2022

New Honda Civic Type R to be offered in ‘hundreds not thousands’

New Honda Civic Type R to be offered in ‘hundreds not thousands’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 1:25 AM

The new Honda Civic Type R is expected to be offered in very limited numbers when it touches down in the UK next year, the brand’s UK boss has said.

The eagerly-awaited new hot hatch, which has been teased for some time – including while lapping various racing circuits around the world – isn’t set to be revealed until later in the year, but there’s already much hype developing around the car.

However, Honda is keen to keep numbers of the new model limited to maximise its exclusivity, according to the brand’s UK car boss.

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile at Honda UK, told the PA news agency: “The new Civic Type R will be in very small numbers. We want it to be limited, it’s an iconic halo to the brand. It’s not a mass production car.

“There will be a level of scarcity around it, and I’m already getting emails saying ‘can I join the list’ from the general people, as well as others in the industry. That’s the point of the car.”

The new model, still wearing heavily camouflage, recently set a lap record for a front-wheel-drive car at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan. Though Honda is remaining tight-lipped about performance details of the new car, a similar 2.0-litre turbocharged engine from the outgoing car is expected for this latest generation, though likely with a power boost to around 320bhp.

Adamson, speaking at the launch of the regular Honda Civic, which is just offered with hybrid powertrains in Europe, added: “There has to be joy in the brand and Civic Type R, whether you love it or hate it, it’s certainly got a level of credibility. That limited nature makes it special. It will be sold in hundreds, not thousands over its lifetime.”

Honda’s mainstream European car range is now solely offered as an EV or hybrid, with the Civic Type R being the exception to the rule. It will likely be the Japanese firm’s last European model sold without some kind of electrification, adding to its future cult status.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media