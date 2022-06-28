Search

28 Jun 2022

Red Bull’s RB17 is a 1,100bhp limited-edition hypercar

28 Jun 2022

Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT) has revealed a new hypercar project – the RB17.

The two-seater hypercar – which has been designed primarily for track use – is the first car from the performance engineering arm of Red Bull Racing Group to be developed entirely in-house. Just 50 examples will be created at the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes, with production set to start in 2025.

Red Bull has only released a sketch of the vehicle for now, but has stated that it will use a V8 hybrid engine developing over 1,100bhp. Its name takes inspiration from the firm’s range of Formula One cars and, like those vehicles, has a number of high-tech features including a carbon-composite tub and ‘the most advanced ground effect package available in a series production car’. This hints at some extensive aerodynamic measures.

Christian Horner, CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, said: “The RB17 marks an important milestone in the evolution of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, now fully capable of creating and manufacturing a series production car at our Red Bull Technology Campus.

“Further, the RB17 marks the first time that a car wearing the Red Bull brand has been available to collectors.”

Each RB17 will cost £5m plus local taxes, with each purchase including access to Red Bull Racing’s simulators, vehicle program development and on-track training. Plus, each car will be supported by the factory, with a bespoke service and maintenance plan created for each user and their independent needs.

Adrian Newey, Chief Technical Officer of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, said: “The RB17 distills everything we know about creating championship-winning Formula One cars into a package that delivers extreme levels of performance in a two-seat track car.

“Driven by our passion for performance at every level, the RB17 pushes design and technical boundaries far beyond what has been previously available to enthusiasts and collectors.”

Red Bull has said that full technical details for the RB17 will be released ‘in due course’ while expressions of interest can now be submitted to the firm.

