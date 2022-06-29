Citroen’s new e-C4 X is a four-door fastback

Citroen has unveiled a new fastback version of its e-C4 – the e-C4 X.

Billed as a ‘four-door fastback’, the e-C4-X will only be available as a fully electric vehicle in the UK, with a 100kW motor delivering a 0-60mph time of just under 9.5 seconds, while a 50kWh battery should return up to 223 miles of range.

The front-end design of the car is very similar to that of the regular e-C4, but it’s around the back where the bulk of the changes are visible. A new, swooping fastback design has been applied, while the C4-X now measures 240mm longer than the standard C4. This allows it to slot in between the regular C4 hatchback and the larger C5 X in the range.

Plus, with 510 litres of boot space, the e-C4 X provides 130 litres more luggage room than you’ll find in the standard C4.

The e-C4 X also benefits from a new MyCitroen Drive Plus system – first showcased on the C5 X – which brings a 10-inch high-definition screen. There is also a speech recognition function that gives access to a digital assistant. This can respond to commands relating to certain systems, such as the climate control settings and media functions.

Ready for the high dive? We present you the new #CitroënËC4X and its unique design: https://t.co/FPb6IOjAoR pic.twitter.com/gWY9XnNp8M — Citroën (@Citroen) June 29, 2022

Comfort – as with any Citroen – has been kept as a priority in the e-C4 X, which is why it also uses the firm’s Advanced Comfort seats that feature an extra 15mm of special memory foam for more support. Citroen’s Advanced Comfort Suspension is also equipped to help deliver a comfortable ride.

Citroen has also worked to give a good amount of space for those sitting in the rear, with 198mm of second-row knee room available. The firm also states that three people can comfortably sit side-by-side in the rear of the e-C4 X.

The new e-C4 X will go on sale ‘in early 2023’, according to Citroen, with prices and further specifications announced closer to that time.