Search

29 Jun 2022

Citroen’s new e-C4 X is a four-door fastback

Citroen’s new e-C4 X is a four-door fastback

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 2:55 PM

Citroen has unveiled a new fastback version of its e-C4 – the e-C4 X.

Billed as a ‘four-door fastback’, the e-C4-X will only be available as a fully electric vehicle in the UK, with a 100kW motor delivering a 0-60mph time of just under 9.5 seconds, while a 50kWh battery should return up to 223 miles of range.

The front-end design of the car is very similar to that of the regular e-C4, but it’s around the back where the bulk of the changes are visible. A new, swooping fastback design has been applied, while the C4-X now measures 240mm longer than the standard C4. This allows it to slot in between the regular C4 hatchback and the larger C5 X in the range.

Plus, with 510 litres of boot space, the e-C4 X provides 130 litres more luggage room than you’ll find in the standard C4.

The e-C4 X also benefits from a new MyCitroen Drive Plus system – first showcased on the C5 X – which brings a 10-inch high-definition screen. There is also a speech recognition function that gives access to a digital assistant. This can respond to commands relating to certain systems, such as the climate control settings and media functions.

Comfort – as with any Citroen – has been kept as a priority in the e-C4 X, which is why it also uses the firm’s Advanced Comfort seats that feature an extra 15mm of special memory foam for more support. Citroen’s Advanced Comfort Suspension is also equipped to help deliver a comfortable ride.

Citroen has also worked to give a good amount of space for those sitting in the rear, with 198mm of second-row knee room available. The firm also states that three people can comfortably sit side-by-side in the rear of the e-C4 X.

The new e-C4 X will go on sale ‘in early 2023’, according to Citroen, with prices and further specifications announced closer to that time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media