Search

30 Jun 2022

Lexus updates ES saloon with new infotainment and extra connectivity

Lexus updates ES saloon with new infotainment and extra connectivity

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 12:55 PM

Lexus has introduced a range of upgrades for its mid-size ES saloon.

First introduced in 2018, the ES has now gained an updated infotainment system and a range of enhanced connected services.

Cloud-based navigation has also been included on the updated ES, which gives access to real-time traffic and road information for better avoidance of delays and stoppages. Plus, it can be used to relay local fuel prices and parking availability.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto have been added to the ES, too, while the whole multimedia system has been made quicker so that it responds more promptly to directions. Also installed is a new on-board assistant. Accessed by saying ‘Hey Lexus’, it can be used to control a variety of functions such as phone, audio and climate controls. For instance, the driver could say ‘I’m cold’ and the car would automatically increase the cabin temperature.

An upgraded data communications module (DCM) gives the vehicle the ability to communicate with mobile networks and the internet which, in the process, gives access to e-Care – a diagnostic service that gives advice to drivers in the event of a mechanical issue. This facility also allows drivers to access their car remotely via the Lexus Link smartphone app. Via this function, drivers can unlock or lock their vehicle or even pre-set the air conditioning.

The centre console of the ES has been redesigned, integrating two cup holders and USB-A and USB-C charging ports. A wireless charging tray has also been relocated from inside to outside the console box.

Lexus says that the upgraded ES will enter production this August, with first customer deliveries expected from October.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media