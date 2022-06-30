Search

30 Jun 2022

Joe Wicks to take to the road with Mini for second year running

Joe Wicks to take to the road with Mini for second year running

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 5:55 PM

Joe Wicks – aka The Body Coach – will be undertaking another wellness road trip in a Mini for the second year in a row.

‘P.E with Joe’ will be heading onto the road, with a journey that will bring people together to boost their wellness through a variety of workouts over a 45-minute session. Last year, Joe went on another road trip with a Mini to six locations in six days, raising £50,000 for Children in Need in the process.

Now, Wicks will be travelling to locations up and down the UK, including Forde Abbey in Somerset and Harewood House in Leeds. Kicking off on Sunday, July 31 in Somerset and running to August 6 with a final show at Scone Palace in Perth, each event will finish with a chance for attendees to meet Joe before he sets off to his next location.

Joe Wicks said: “I’m really excited to be taking P.E with Joe on the road again with Mini and meeting so many amazing people dedicated to keeping fit and having fun. I can’t wait to see you all there.

  • Sunday 31st July - Forde Abbey, Somerset
  • Monday 1st August- Principality Stadium, Cardiff
  • Tuesday 2nd August- Waddesdon Manor, Oxford
  • Wednesday 3rd August- Sandringham House, Norfolk
  • Thursday 4th August- Harewood House, Leeds
  • Friday 5th August- Thirlestane Castle, Lauder
  • Saturday 6th August- Scone Palace, Perth

“Last year was such an incredible and humbling experience. Meeting everyone that came along and hearing their inspiring stories meant so much to me. It really emphasised the importance of moving your body, not just for keeping fit, but for the truly positive impact it can have on your mental health.”

Tickets for the show cost £5 for children and £8 per adult and, as before, all proceeds will be donated to BBC’s Children in Need.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media