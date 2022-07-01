Search

01 Jul 2022

More than 100,000 EVs charging on UK’s motorways each month

More than 100,000 EVs charging on UK’s motorways each month

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 12:25 PM

More than 100,000 electric vehicles are being charged on the UK’s motorway network each month.

The number of charging sessions has tripled since June 2021 with the amount of energy delivered to vehicles quadrupled just one year after Gridserve acquired the motorway charging network from Ecotricity. The average charge time on the network has also decreased as Gridserve looks to provide more reliable and efficient charging.

Toddington Harper, founder and CEO of Gridserve, said: “Only one year ago, we acquired the Gridserve Electric Highway with the aim of making EV driving an enjoyable, ultra-convenient and stress-free experience throughout the UK. From day one, we have been focussed on delivering the best possible charging experience for drivers, and the response has been staggering with more people than ever charging at motorway service stations.

“I’m proud to say that in just one year, Gridserve has made reliable EV travel across Great Britain possible – from Land’s End to John o’ Groats, and Pembrokeshire to Dover.”

Over the past year, Gridserve has conducted a multimillion-pound upgrade programme, aimed at improving the ease-of-use and availability of chargers. This has included upgrading over 160 charging locations with new units and installing an extra seven high power ‘super hubs’ across the network, with each incorporating six to 12 350kW rapid chargers. It has also opened a new flagship Electric Forecourt in Norwich.

Harper added: “Whilst we have materially improved EV charging across the UK, we have only touched the surface in terms of delivering the full extent of our plans, and it remains our mission to continually improve our network to provide increasingly large numbers of EV drivers with the confidence that they can set off on any length of journey, to anywhere in the country, driving any type of EV, and have a better experience than making the same trip in a petrol or diesel vehicle.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media