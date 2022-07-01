Search

01 Jul 2022

Volvo set to build new factory in Slovakia

Volvo set to build new factory in Slovakia

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 1:55 PM

Volvo has announced that it will be building a new factory in Slovakia, completing a ‘European triangle’ of manufacturing in the process.

Complementing its Ghent and Torslanda sites, found in Belgium and Sweden respectively, the addition of the Slovakia facility is part of Volvo’s plans to reach annual sales of 1.2 million cars by the middle of the decade. Construction of the facility, which is located in Kosice, is set to commence next year with equipment and production lines installed in 2024. From there, series production of Volvo’s next generation of electric cars will commence in 2026.

Plus, the site will only use climate-neutral energy, tying into Volvo’s ambitions to become climate neutral in its manufacturing operations by 2025.

Jim Rowan, chief executive at Volvo Cars, said: “We have a clear focus on becoming a pure electric mobility brand by 2030, which is in line with our purpose,

“Expansion in Europe, our largest sales region, is crucial to our shift to electrification and continued growth. I am very pleased to expand our Volvo Cars production footprint into Slovakia and look forward to welcoming new colleagues and partners on the journey ahead.”

The new facility will only build EVs as part of Volvo’s commitment to becoming a fully electric brand by 2030. Set to produce up to 250,000 cars annually the facility – which represents an investment of around €1.2bn (circa £1bn) – is expected to provide jobs for ‘several thousand’ people. It also represents the first new European manufacturer built by Volvo for almost 60 years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media