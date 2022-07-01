Kia cuts Sorento specifications to a single grade

Kia has removed all of its existing available specifications for the Sorento SUV, replacing them with a single grade.

Indicatively priced from £49,495, Edition brings a host of extras to the seven-seater SUV, which will be available to order from the middle of this month. Customers can register their interest in the Edition today (July 1), too.

Replacing existing 2, 3 and 4 grades, the Edition specification brings a black front grille and black mirror caps, as well as black roof rails and matching-colour window trim. Plus, diesel-powered models ride on 20-inch black alloy wheels, while hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants feature 19-inch wheels instead. There are just three exterior colours to choose from, too – White Pearl, Graphite and Midnight Black.

A good number of standard features come fitted to the Sorento as standard as well, These include a panoramic sunroof, power opening tailgate and a 360-degree around-view monitor. Inside there is a 12-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone charging and a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support. Both the front and outer rear seats are heated, too.

As with all Kia models, the Sorento comes accompanied by a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty as standard. As before, there is the option of either a 1.6-litre powered hybrid or a plug-in hybrid, as well as a 2.2-litre diesel version. All come with all-wheel-drive and paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Prices for the Kia Sorento Edition start from £49,495.