Search

04 Jul 2022

Car manufacturers file record number of patents for autonomous tech

Car manufacturers file record number of patents for autonomous tech

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jul 2022 10:55 AM

Patents for the technology thought to be crucial to autonomous cars have jumped to a new record high, research suggests.

Property law firm Mathys & Squire has found that patents for wireless communications technology filed by the top 20 carmakers have surged to 991 in the past year, up from 945 in the previous 12-month period and three-fold from the 323 patents applied for five years ago.

The law firm says that manufacturers have started to generate their own wireless communication patents to avoid clashes with the telecom industry. It is believed that this technology will be crucial to autonomous cars, allowing them to ‘talk’ to one another. It also allows autonomous cars to see other objects, therefore avoiding collisions.

Andrew White, partner at Mathys & Squire, said: “The automotive industry knows access to wireless communications technology is vital to its future. They fear that telecom companies might frustrate their access to this technology.

“They’ve decided the best way to have access to this technology is to develop and own their own IP in this area – hence the increase in these patents filed by carmakers.”

“Owning wireless communications patents is a win-win for the automotive industry. It gives them valuable IP in a growing field and reduces the risk of legal battles with telecoms firms.”

One example highlighted by Mathys & Squire is the dispute between Daimler and Nokia, which saw the pair debate over who should pay for the licensing fees for the Nokia-made navigation technology. Daimler claimed that it was the supplier of the part that should pay the fee, whereas Nokia thought the opposite. In the end, it was settled with Daimler paying Nokia an undisclosed amount.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media