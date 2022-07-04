JLR announces collaboration with Andersen EV on home chargers

Jaguar Land Rover will now offer the ‘finest’ quality electric car charging points thanks to a new agreement with Andersen EV.

The UK-based EV specialists already create ‘customisable, high-end vehicle charge points’ that are designed to fit in with the look and feel of any home. Now, JLR will have these chargers installed at its showrooms, giving customers the ability to both see them in action and place an order for one while reserving their vehicle.

Following the ordering process, Andersen EV will then conduct an on-site survey before a qualified electrician installs the wall box. Available with outputs of either 7 or 22kW, the Andersen EV A2 home charger features a hidden compartment that covers the charging cable and plug when not in use, while 96 colour and finish options mean that it can be tailored to the look of a specific house.

The Andersen A2 is the only EV charging point that cleverly hides the integrated cable within the wallbox. In addition, small LED lights discreetly show you the status of the Andersen A2 charger.#Andersen #evchargers #ElectricDriving #EV #ElectricVehicle #FutureProof pic.twitter.com/4urQkfvdun — Andersen EV (@andersen_ev) July 1, 2022

Rob Mouser, Andersen EV executive chairman, said: “We are delighted to partner with two world-renowned brands Jaguar and Land Rover and be part of their respective electrified futures – collectively we share a passion for pioneering, intelligent technology and service excellence.”

Once up and running, the Andersen EV A2 can be accessed via a smartphone in order to see energy usage and associated costs. Plus, a remote locking system means that the charge point can be kept secure when the owner is away.

The agreement forms part of Jaguar’s plans to become a fully electric brand by 2025, while Range Rover already sells plug-in hybrid versions of its Velar, Evoque, Discovery Sport and Defender models, while a fully electric version of the flagship Range Rover is due in 2024.

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK MD, said: “Our new strategy set out how Jaguar Land Rover would reimagine the future of modern luxury by design, and our new partnership with Andersen EV reflects that.”