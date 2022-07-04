Search

04 Jul 2022

Ford’s Bronco is heading to Europe

Ford’s Bronco SUV will be heading across to Europe in ‘strictly limited numbers’.

Expected to arrive next year, Ford’s boxy off-roader will only be available in ‘selected left-hand-drive European markets’, meaning that the UK will miss out on the allocation.

Taking inspiration from the 1966 Bronco, the modern car features removable panels, integrated accessory mounting points and easy to clean materials that help when travelling off-road. The four-door Bronco, which acts as a rival to cars like the Land Rover Defender, also comes with a range of off-road driver aids such as Trail Control, which can help when tackling steep descents.

With a wading capability of up to 33.5 inches, the Bronco is also well suited to crossing large areas of water. In the US, a more road-orientated Bronco Sport has been introduced, but it isn’t clear whether these will be coming to European markets alongside the regular Bronco.

Currently, Broncos are only available in the UK through specialist Clive Sutton, which brought the first examples of the car over to these shores back in February. Priced from £45,000, with this price covering important requirements, shipping, taxes and registration fees. Though it isn’t accompanied by Ford’s US warranty, is covered by two-year/30,000-mile coverage from Clive Sutton.

The Bronco is available with either a 2.3- or 2.7-litre engine with the choice of either a seven-speed manual or 10-speed automatic gearbox, with engine outputs ranging from 270 to 310bhp.

