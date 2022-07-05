Mazda’s CX-60 gains new six-cylinder diesel engine

Mazda has introduced a new six-cylinder diesel engine for its CX-60 SUV.

Incorporating ‘clean burn combustion technology’, the 3.3-litre e-Skyactiv D engine will join the CX-60 range next year, sitting alongside the existing plug-in hybrid version. However, this new powertrain caters for customers who are after an ‘efficient, long distance driving car with great towing capacity’, according to Mazda.

The new powertrain will make its debut in the CX-60, with its Distribution Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition (DCPCI) ensuring that it arrives as one of the ‘cleanest diesel engines in the world’. It’ll be offered in two outputs, too; 197bhp with rear-wheel-drive and 242bhp with Mazda’s all-wheel-drive system.

The more powerful version delivers 0-60mph in 7.4 seconds, yet should return up to 53.3mpg an CO2 emissions of 137g/km. The less powerful version is even more frugal, however, returning a claimed 57.6mph alongside CO2 emissions of 127g/km.

Plus, it comes with a towing capacity of 2,500kg, while a lightweight construction means that this new powertrain weighs much the same as the 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel used in the smaller CX-5.

Mazda has added that a straight-six petrol engine will also join the diesel and plug-in hybrid models, though has only said that this will occur ‘at a later date’.

The new CX-60 in plug-in hybrid is available to order in time for September delivery, with the CX-60 diesel due to arrive in the UK during the first quarter of 2023.