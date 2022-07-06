Search

06 Jul 2022

Hyundai teases dramatic new N sports car

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 1:10 PM

Hyundai has teased a new N sports car that looks set to be fully revealed on July 15.

Showcased via a post on the firm’s social media channels, the new vehicle will be unveiled as part of the brand’s annual ‘N’ day. The initial image showcases a long, sweeping vehicle with a prominent bonnet and an oversized rear wing. It would appear that the new car will incorporate a design unlike that of any other in the Hyundai N line-up.

Hyundai has said that this year’s N day will be used for ‘envisioning the future of N with legacy’, suggesting that the new models could be influenced by some of the firm’s classic sports cars.

The Korean firm also released a different image of its upcoming Ioniq 6, which was officially unveiled recently. However, this model appears to be wearing a larger rear wing than the standard version, suggesting that a more powerful, dynamically focused variant could be on the way. Hyundai has yet to announce powertrain details for the standard car, though it is expected to be similar to that found on the Ioniq 5, with a 72.6kWh battery giving around 315 miles of range.

A performance-orienated version would no doubt forsake some range in place of added performance.

Hyundai’s N performance arm shot to acclaim with the introduction of the i30N, which has since been followed by the i20N and Kona N crossover.

News

