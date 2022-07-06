Search

06 Jul 2022

Toyota Highlander gains tech upgrades for 2023 model

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 5:13 PM

Toyota’s largest hybrid SUV – the Highlander – has been updated with a range of technology upgrades.

It’s the latest car to get the firm’s new Smart Connect+ infotainment system, which brings a 12.3-inch display alongside cloud-based navigation and real-time updates for aspects such as traffic. Plus, this service doesn’t require a smartphone signal to operate; each car comes with an inclusive four-year data plan that also includes over-the-air updates.

The upgrade also includes an embedded navigation system which means that drivers will still be able to get instructions even if a connection to the cloud isn’t available. Road sign recognition, 3D city mapping and fixed speed camera location information are all included too.

Drivers are also able to remotely control certain aspects of their cars via a smartphone, too, with functions including unlocking and locking the doors, or flashing the hazard lights in order to find the car in a busy parking area.

As standard, all Highlander models now come with wireless smartphone charging, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay. Android Auto is included too, though via a wired connection instead.

The display ahead of the driver has also undergone a revamp, with a new 12.3-inch ‘combimeter’ fitted as standard. This relays all key information back to the driver. All cars now get 20-inch black alloy wheels as standard, too.

The updated Toyota Highlander will go on sale next year, with further details about the car’s specific on-sale date – as well as pricing – announced ‘later’, according to the firm.

