07 Jul 2022

Majority of drivers unaware of EV-focused tyre benefits

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 3:25 PM

The uptake in EVs continues with recent figures showing a 14.6 per cent increase battery-powered vehicle registrations during June.

Yet according to a new survey, many owners of electric vehicles are unaware of the difference between a standard tyre and an EV-focused version, potentially harming savings and increasing wear.

A recent study of 2,000 motorists by Bridgestone found that only eight per cent knew the difference between a specific electric vehicle tyre and a conventional one. The tyre manufacturer believes that this issue could ‘undermine any savings’ and cause EV drivers to have to swap out their tyres more often.

Since electric vehicles are heavier than conventionally powered cars, more weight is put upon the tyres as a result. Without any adaptation, this additional weight can cause a conventional tyre to wear out more quickly and need replacing more often.

Bridgestone has seen EV-centric tyres make up 11 per cent of its original equipment line-up for passenger cars, up from four per cent in 2019. By 2024, the firm expects this figure to rise to 20 per cent.

Andrea Manenti, Bridgestone’s north region vice president, said: “What’s clear from our survey is that very few motorists are aware that there are tyres specifically designed for electric vehicles and even fewer know the benefits of them.

“While 47% want to change to save on fuel, many of them run the risk of eating into these savings by making more trips to the garage replace their tyres over a longer term.”

Tyres designed for electric vehicles has been designed to reduce rolling resistance, which in turn helps boost electric range and extend the car’s battery life. Plus, they’ve been created with the added weight of an EV in mind, meaning that they will wear less when subjected to greater weights.

