Triumph’s electric TE-1 finishes testing

Triumph has finalised its testing process for its prototype TE-1 electric motorcycle.

The final prototype – which has now ended its fourth phase of development – is capable of 100 miles between charges, with regenerative braking technology there to help boost the range using energy that would otherwise be lost during deceleration.

Yet thanks to a 3.6-second 0-60mph time, the TE-1 can match the level of performance that you get from Triumph’s own Speed Triple.

Brandon Paasch, the Daytona 200 champion who took part in the final stage of testing, said: “The throttle response on the TE-1 is kind of incredible, it’s very torquey and when you first touch the throttle it’s instant power, which is obviously what I love as a motorcycle racer – I love when it’s super-torquey and picks up right away, so for me it was a really great experience.

“I got to peg this thing all the way from zero to 100 per cent throttle and it’s unbelievably quick, it pulls like crazy.”

The final live testing phase of the #ProjectTriumphTE1 electric motorcycle prototype is now complete. Partners: Williams Advanced Engineering & Integral Power Train – E-Drive Division, WMG at the University of Warwick

The TE-1 also uses the latest battery technology to allow for a 0-80 per cent charge time of just 20-minute charge, making it faster to top up than any of the ‘equivalent electric motorcycles’, according to Triumph. It weighs in at just 220kg, too, which, again, is said to be lighter than much of the competition.

Steve Sargent, chief product officer of Triumph Motorcycles, said: “Being the first step in our journey towards developing our future approach to electric powertrain technology, the TE-1 prototype and the incredible results it has achieved in its intensive testing programme has provided crucial insights and capabilities that will ultimately guide our future development.”

The TE-1 has been created through a number of partnerships with Triumph, including with Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Limited’s E-Drive Division and WMG at the University of Warwick.