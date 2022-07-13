New 2023 Honda CR-V revealed in the US

Honda has unveiled the new sixth-generation CR-V in the US ahead of its arrival in Europe next year.
Unveiled and sold first in America, where the CR-V has been the best-selling SUV for the past 25 years, the new model gets a thoroughly overhauled design, boasting a more rugged look than the current car.
Highlights include a bolder front grille, greater underbody protection and new front fog light surrounds in a contrasting colour.
The new CR-V is also longer and wider than the model it’ll replace, which Honda says gives the SUV the ‘most cabin and boot space in CR-V history’.
The rest of the cabin mirrors that of the latest Civic, with the model receiving the brand’s latest nine-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring and a digital instrument panel. A 12-speaker Bose sound system has also been specifically created for the CR-V to offer what Honda says is the best sound experience.
Although the American CR-V gets the choice of regular petrol and hybrid powertrains, it’s only the latter that will come to Europe.
Whether we’ll receive the exact 201bhp 2.0-litre petrol-electric setup seen here isn’t yet known. However, Honda UK has previously said that the new CR-V will be offered as both a hybrid and plug-in hybrid when it’s launched – the latter set to be Honda’s first PHEV model.
The manufacturer is also promising greater refinement and higher speeds behind the wheel, while a ‘sportier and more engaging driving experience’ is promised, thanks to noticeably wider tracks and a stiffer suspension setup.
Honda will likely unveil further details about the European CR-V later this year.
