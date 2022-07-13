Search

13 Jul 2022

Polestar sales rocket by nearly 125 per cent in first half of 2022

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jul 2022 2:55 PM

Swedish EV brand Polestar saw its sales soar by nearly 125 per cent during the first half of 2022, the firm has announced.

Volvo’s sibling currently offers just one model – the electric 2 hatchback. But despite that, sales are climbing, with 21,200 new cars being delivered in the first six months of 2022 – a sharp increase of 123 per cent on the 9,510 sold in the same period in 2021.

Polestar also says global orders have increased to 50,000 since the start of 2022 – a year-on-year increase of 350 per cent, with the firm also recently announcing a partnership with Hertz that will see it supply 65,000 vehicles to the rental car firm over the next five years.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: “It is great to see that the number of enthusiastic Polestar 2 customers is growing so quickly.

“I am very confident that the strong momentum we have seen this year in brand awareness and sales figures will accelerate powerfully in the coming years as more groundbreaking cars are revealed.”

Polestar was listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in late June, and is working to introduce a second shift at its factory in China to expand production – a move that has been delayed by the government-mandated lockdowns there.

But with the Chinese lockdowns easing, Polestar has reaffirmed its commitment to deliver 50,000 cars by the end of 2022, helped by its expansion into six new markets this year already – including Spain, Portugal and the UAE.

Later this year, the Polestar 3 will launch as the brand’s first SUV, and is set to increase the brand’s sales further – particularly in the United States.

News

