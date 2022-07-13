Search

13 Jul 2022

Volkswagen’s new electric ID.Buzz to start from £57,115

Volkswagen’s new electric ID.Buzz to start from £57,115

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jul 2022 4:55 PM

Volkswagen has announced that its new ID.Buzz is now available to order, with prices starting from £57,115.

One of 2022’s most important new vehicles, the ID.Buzz is deemed as the successor to the iconic Microbus, also known as the T1 and ‘Split Screen’. Long-awaited, this new model is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ first EV.

Based on the same MEB electric car platform as Volkswagen’s ID.3 and ID.4, the Buzz uses a 77kWh battery paired to a rear-mounted electric motor prodicting 201bhp. It has a claimed driving range of 258 miles and can be rapid-charged – a five to 80 per cent top-up will take around 30 minutes.

Initially, the only model available to order is the five-seat MPV version, with the ID.Buzz Cargo van following next month.

Kicking off the range is the Life model, priced from £57,115. Standard equipment includes a digital cockpit and a 10-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and full smartphone integration. Wireless phone charging and a removable ‘Buzz’ storage box are also included.

Up next is the mid-range Style model, priced from £61,915, which adds matrix LED headlights, an electric boot and wraparound ambient interior lighting.

At the top of the line-up is the 1st Edition, introduced for the model’s launch. Priced from £62,995, this boasts a high specification, including 21-inch alloy wheels, a larger 12-inch touchscreen and electric comfort seats.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media