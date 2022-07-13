Volkswagen’s new electric ID.Buzz to start from £57,115

Volkswagen has announced that its new ID.Buzz is now available to order, with prices starting from £57,115.
One of 2022’s most important new vehicles, the ID.Buzz is deemed as the successor to the iconic Microbus, also known as the T1 and ‘Split Screen’. Long-awaited, this new model is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ first EV.
Based on the same MEB electric car platform as Volkswagen’s ID.3 and ID.4, the Buzz uses a 77kWh battery paired to a rear-mounted electric motor prodicting 201bhp. It has a claimed driving range of 258 miles and can be rapid-charged – a five to 80 per cent top-up will take around 30 minutes.
Initially, the only model available to order is the five-seat MPV version, with the ID.Buzz Cargo van following next month.
Kicking off the range is the Life model, priced from £57,115. Standard equipment includes a digital cockpit and a 10-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and full smartphone integration. Wireless phone charging and a removable ‘Buzz’ storage box are also included.
Up next is the mid-range Style model, priced from £61,915, which adds matrix LED headlights, an electric boot and wraparound ambient interior lighting.
At the top of the line-up is the 1st Edition, introduced for the model’s launch. Priced from £62,995, this boasts a high specification, including 21-inch alloy wheels, a larger 12-inch touchscreen and electric comfort seats.
