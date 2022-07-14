Search

14 Jul 2022

All of Mini’s UK dealers are now approved by Dogs Trust

All of Mini’s UK dealers are now approved by Dogs Trust

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 11:52 AM

Mini has announced that all of its 131 UK dealers have now been approved by Dogs Trust, becoming the first car brand to do so.

The British car firm has been working with the pet charity to help make its dealers welcoming and safe for pooches. Staff at Mini dealers have gone through online training covering topics such as how to approach a dog, how to avoid hazards for dogs and also to make pets feel at ease.

In recent years Mini has acknowledged just how impact dogs are in customers making a decision on a car, with the brand working to offer ‘VIP treatment’ to its ‘four-legged fans’.

Colette Healy, general manager of marketing and product for Mini UK, said: “This is a really exciting next step in our work with Dogs Trust to help support our Mini and dog-loving customers. We recognise the big love they have for the dogs in their lives and now our four-legged fans will be able to enjoy the VIP treatment in all of our showrooms across the country.”

As well as implementing special dog-friendly spaces in the showrooms, Mini is also working to improve pet safety when dogs are travelling in cars. Its partnership with Dogs Trust aims to educate consumers on the best practices when pooches are travelling in vehicles.

Rachel Casey, director of canine behaviour and research at Dogs Trust, said: “Dogs are an important part of family life – and now there are more dogs in this country than ever before, retailers are starting to give serious consideration as to how they can support their dog-owning customers.

“We’re thrilled to be driving the way forward with Mini to build an accepting dog-friendly culture.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media