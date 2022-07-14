Search

14 Jul 2022

Government proposes 2035 ban on sale of new combustion-engined motorcycles and mopeds

Government proposes 2035 ban on sale of new combustion-engined motorcycles and mopeds

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 6:37 PM

The sale of new fossil fuel-powered motorcycles and mopeds could be banned by 2035 under new Government plans.

A new public consultation on the matter is being launched in order to ‘accelerate the transition to zero emission travel’ by phasing out the sale of new internal combustion engined motorbikes and mopeds by 2035 or ‘even earlier’ for some vehicles.

The consultation will come to a close on September 21 of this year, with opinions needed on the 2035 ban on all new fossil fuel-powered motorcycles and an earlier 2030 ban for vehicles such as 50cc scooters and learner-friendly motorcycles.

Transport Minister Trudy Harrison said: “Across road, rail, sea and air we have taken decisive action to reduce harmful emissions while enabling innovation and growing the economy.”

As well as the consultation period, the Department for Transport (DfT) is also introducing £350,000 in funding for a competition to help develop the supply chain for zero-emissions motorcycles. It says that this will help ‘create a manufacturing base for small, emission free vehicles’ which could lead to ‘thousands’ of new jobs across the UK.

It is being launched a year on from the deployment of the Transport Decarbonisation Plan, which set out a new set of measures that would be introduced to help improve air quality while creating ‘tens of thousands’ of green-related jobs in the UK.

In its first year, the plan has seen 7,500 additional electric charging points installed alongside the funding of over 130 new walking and cycling schemes.

Harrison added: “We have provided certainty to both the industry and consumers through investment to stimulate a new market to reduce the need for fossil fuels”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media