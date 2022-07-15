Search

15 Jul 2022

Mini plots new Electric Convertible with driveable prototype

Mini plots new Electric Convertible with driveable prototype

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 12:25 PM

Mini has created a one-off model that hints toward a future convertible version of its Electric hatch.

Based on the same platform as the petrol-powered Cooper S Convertible, the prototype switches that car’s 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with the electric motor and battery found in the regular Electric version. With 181bhp on offer, it can go from 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds and travel for up to 143 miles on a single charge.

It shares the dimensions as the regular Cooper S Convertible, measuring in at 3,863mm long and 1,727mm wide. However, despite the conversion to electric power, the car’s 160 litres of roof-down boot space remains the same.

This version, however, features a folding soft top that can be opened or lowered in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 19mph. There are three roof stages available too; open, closed or as a sunroof.

Though not a production version, Mini has said that this prototype is a ‘unique specimen’ that shows ‘how the path to an all-electric premium brand could continue’. The one-off car will be shown to the public for the first time at a ‘Mini Takes the States’ event in America, with the roads between Burlington in Vermont and Greenville-Spartanburg in South Carolina, used to showcase the concept’s handling and performance.

As mentioned, Mini has made no firm commitment to putting the Electric Convertible into production, though it’s expected that it’ll arrive with the next-generation model.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media