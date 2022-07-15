Mini plots new Electric Convertible with driveable prototype

Mini has created a one-off model that hints toward a future convertible version of its Electric hatch.

Based on the same platform as the petrol-powered Cooper S Convertible, the prototype switches that car’s 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with the electric motor and battery found in the regular Electric version. With 181bhp on offer, it can go from 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds and travel for up to 143 miles on a single charge.

It shares the dimensions as the regular Cooper S Convertible, measuring in at 3,863mm long and 1,727mm wide. However, despite the conversion to electric power, the car’s 160 litres of roof-down boot space remains the same.

This version, however, features a folding soft top that can be opened or lowered in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 19mph. There are three roof stages available too; open, closed or as a sunroof.

Though not a production version, Mini has said that this prototype is a ‘unique specimen’ that shows ‘how the path to an all-electric premium brand could continue’. The one-off car will be shown to the public for the first time at a ‘Mini Takes the States’ event in America, with the roads between Burlington in Vermont and Greenville-Spartanburg in South Carolina, used to showcase the concept’s handling and performance.

As mentioned, Mini has made no firm commitment to putting the Electric Convertible into production, though it’s expected that it’ll arrive with the next-generation model.