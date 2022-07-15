Search

15 Jul 2022

Honda ZR-V previewed in Japan ahead of 2023 launch

Honda ZR-V previewed in Japan ahead of 2023 launch

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 3:55 PM

Honda has unveiled its new ZR-V – a hybrid SUV that expands the brand’s growing electrified line-up.

Revealed in Japan, where the ZR-V will go on sale first, the new model will sit between the HR-V and CR-V in Honda’s SUV line-up.

Showcasing a smart and elegant design, the ZR-V aims to be the sportiest model in the firm’s SUV range, with a large grille and imposing horizontal bars helping it to stand out from the crowd.

Wide LED headlights also feature, while the body-coloured wheel arches and lower areas (rather than black plastic cladding) help to give it a sportier design than other models in its segment.

Moving inside, the ZR-V gets a design not too dissimilar from that of the latest Civic, with the brand’s familiar touchscreen present and correct, along with full-width air vents and a digital instrument cluster.

There are gear selector buttons for ‘drive’ and ‘reverse’, for example, which replace a conventional gear shift. The images appear to show a storage area underneath the centre console, too.

Honda has confirmed the ZR-V will be fitted with the same 181bhp 2.0-litre petrol-electric hybrid setup as the latest Civic, with the firm saying it’ll offer a ‘high-quality, exhilarating and one-class-above driving experience in various driving situations’. All-wheel drive will also be offered – a feature not available on the more compact HR-V.

Although a regular 1.5-litre petrol engine is also being offered, it’s unlikely that it’ll be sold in Europe.

Honda in Japan will begin taking orders for the ZR-V in September, but the UK probably won’t see deliveries before the start of 2023, with further details to follow.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media