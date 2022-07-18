Search

18 Jul 2022

Revised Kia XCeed revealed with updated look and sporty 201bhp engine

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 12:40 PM

Kia has revealed an updated version of its XCeed crossover, bringing an updated design and new range-topping petrol engine.

Introduced in 2019 as the first Ceed-based crossover, just three years later Kia has updated it to keep it competitive in this popular class.

Many of the changes focus on the XCeed’s design, with the model getting new LED headlights and a revised front grille, bumper and air intakes, which also bring aerodynamic improvements.

There are various new alloy wheel designs too, while around the rear the XCeed gets a new diffuser with a gloss black skid plate and fancy new LED rear lights. The only body panels shared with the standard Ceed hatchback are the front doors, too.

Another key addition is a GT-Line trim level – a grade that’s proven popular on the regular Ceed hatchback. Bringing a sportier look to the rest of the line-up, it’s also offered with a 201bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine that’s being introduced to the XCeed for the first time. The same unit as found on the Ceed GT hot hatchback, it will allow this crossover to accelerate from 0-60mph in 7.3 seconds.

Other engines carried over include a 118bhp 1.0-litre petrol and a 158bhp 1.5-litre petrol, while a 134bhp 1.6-litre diesel unit brings mild-hybrid technology for enhanced efficiency.

Kia also continues to offer a plug-in hybrid version of the XCeed, which pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and 8.9kWh battery. It offers a maximum power output of 139bhp, along with an electric range of 30 miles once the battery is charged.

The XCeed’s interior hasn’t been changed too much, but the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is available with new graphic themes while a thin rear-view mirror helps to give the cabin more of an upmarket feel. GT-Line models also bring a sports steering wheel, sportier seats and black headlining.

Pricing and UK specifications for the updated Kia XCeed are yet to be announced, but expect an increase on the current car’s £21,835 starting price.

News

