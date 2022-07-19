The best cars to go with camping with

Camping has really grown in popularity in recent years, as many appreciate just how fantastic it is to spend time in the great outdoors.

But if you’re looking for a nearby staycation or feeling more adventurous with your camping, you want to have the right car for the job. So whether big or small, we’ve rounded up the best cars on the market for camping.

Skoda Octavia Estate

Skoda’s range of vehicles are well-suited to families and those that enjoy outdoor pursuits, and one of its best cars in this respect is the Octavia Estate. Though it’s not actually the firm’s largest car (that title goes to the Superb), this Skoda’s mix of space, value and comfort is unmatched in this class.

Offering a huge 640-litre boot with the rear seats upright, or 1,700 litres once they’re folded, there is acres of space for tents and all the camping gear to go with it. Combined with a comfortable ride, classy design and generous equipment levels, there’s much to like about the Octavia.

Dacia Jogger

If you like camping because of the relative affordability it offers, there’s a good chance you’ll like Dacia’s range of cars for the same reason. This Renault-owned brand prides itself on value for money, and this has been shown no better than with the new Dacia Jogger.

It’s the first time a seven-seater has been sold by the firm in the UK, and it brings vast amounts of interior space combined with a starting price of just £13,995 – that’s a few thousand pounds less than an entry-level Ford Fiesta or Vauxhall Corsa.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Camping can often be seen as an eco-friendly alternative to a holiday, and if you like this environmental aspect, it’s well worth considering an EV. One of the best choices is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 – a bold, futuristic-looking hatchback that impresses with its supreme technology and vast interior space, which is ideal for camping.

It’s also available with a pretty nifty feature for camping known as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), which lets you use the Ioniq’s battery to charge other electrical equipment, which could be ideal if you’re camping off the beaten track.

Land Rover Defender

If you like to go wild camping or somewhere remote and quite inaccessible, you’ll likely get on well with Land Rover’s new Defender. Designed and built to tackle particularly adventurous terrain, it offers broad appeal to adventure lovers.

At the same time, the Defender’s high-quality yet easy-to-clean interior is ideal for camping, while its on-road manners are particularly impressive. Combined with vast levels of space (especially for the longer 110 model), it could be a camper’s dream car, though it does come at a price.

Suzuki Ignis

Just because you’re going camping, it doesn’t necessarily mean you need loads of space – especially if there are only two of you. In which case, something smaller might do the job, including Suzuki’s Ignis.

This funky-looking hatchback measures just 3.7 metres, yet is very well packaged, meaning there’s more room inside than you might expect. Standard equipment levels are generous, while its mild-hybrid engines are remarkably efficient, managing more than 60mpg. Despite its small size, you can even choose it with all-wheel-drive for extra capability.

Citroen e-Berlingo

When it comes to practicality, it’s pretty hard to beat a van-based MPV, and for years Citroen has been showing how it’s done with its Berlingo. Available in two sizes – Medium or XL – the latter is available with seven seats, or a huge boot with the rearmost set of seats folded. With vast amounts of storage space, it makes for a terrific camping car.

Though it always used to be popular with diesel engines, Citroen has recently discontinued other versions of the Berlingo, leaving only an electric version to choose from now. Offering a range of around 170 miles, it can be rapidly charged to 80 per cent capacity in just 30 minutes.

Volvo V60 Cross Country

Volvo’s estate cars are legendary for their practicality, and even though this premium firm might emphasise its SUVs these days, models like the V60 – which rivals the likes of the BMW 3 Series Touring – are still superb options.

Bringing impressive levels of comfort, cool styling and a well-built interior, the V60 also offers a big boot for all your camping here. It’s particularly appealing in rugged Cross Country form, where it gets raised suspension, all-wheel-drive and enhanced off-road capability.