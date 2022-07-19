Search

19 Jul 2022

Renault Arkana crossover updated for 2022

Renault Arkana crossover updated for 2022

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 1:25 PM

Renault has updated its Arkana hybrid crossover for 2022, with the model getting revised trim levels and slight styling tweaks.

The Arkana was introduced last year as the brand’s new coupe-crossover, and now gains updated trim level names, in-line with updates that have been made recently to Renault’s other cars.

Previously offered in S Edition and Iconic trim levels, these have been replaced by Evolution and Techno grades.

Prices for the Arkana Evolution start from £26,695, with standard equipment including full LED headlights, two seven-inch screens (one for the digital dials and a second for the touchscreen) and a reversing camera.

The mid-range Techno model is available from £28,695, and brings a larger 10-inch digital instrument cluster and 9.3-inch touchscreen, along with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and tinted rear windows.

Like before, the R.S. Line trim level heads up the range, bringing sportier styling inside and out, along with heated front seats and a heated perforated leather steering wheel, with this starting from £31,095.

Renault is also introducing a new E-Tech Engineered trim level onto full hybrid versions of the Arkana, as well as the Clio supermini and Captur crossover, which all feature the same powertrain. They bring unique alloy wheels (17s on the Clio and 18s on the other two), along with black Renault logos front and rear and gold accents on the bumpers, side sill trip and rear spoiler.

The gold theme continues on the interior, with this colour stitching used for the door panels, steering wheel and dashboard air vents.

The E-Tech Engineered models cost from £23,795 on the Clio, along with £28,395 for the Captur and £32,695 for the Arkana.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media