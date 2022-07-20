Porsche introduces software updates for all Taycan models

Porsche has announced wide-sweeping software updates that can be applied to all Taycan models.

These can be applied regardless of the car’s age, meaning that all owners of the firm’s electric sports car can benefit from the very latest functions.

The update will be free for customers but will require the car to be taken to a Porsche main dealer. How long the workshop visit will take depends on the age of the vehicle, with older Taycan models requiring a more lengthy stay at the service centre. Porsche has yet to say when these updates will be made available in the UK.

Worldwide, more than 75,000 examples of the Taycan have been delivered since Porsche introduced its first all-electric sports car at the end of 2019. Now, a comprehensive update is on the horizon. Read more: https://t.co/zQZ55TTM3G pic.twitter.com/TG7QaBum9T — Porsche Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom) July 20, 2022

One of the biggest aspects of the update applies to four-wheel-drive Taycan models. When driving in Normal and Range modes, the update will allow these models to ‘almost completely’ disconnect the front motor, leaving the rear one to power the car solo. This will help to boost efficiency and range.

Improved thermal management – particularly at low temperatures – is also brought as part of the upgrade, bringing the ability to rapid charge the Taycan more frequently.

New functions are being introduced to the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system too, with a ‘colourful tile design’ applied to the start screen, while voice control has been optimised and integrated into the Spotify app. Android Auto is now available wirelessly for the first time too, and the navigation will now give the option to filter charging stations based on charging capacity as well.

Porsche has also boosted the range of the Taycan’s parking sensors too, while a new keyless opening function for the doors and boot is available too.

Taycan owners are also able to add a 22kW on-board charger for an additional cost. This brings shorter charging times, while a new ‘Plug and Charge’ function allows the owner to charge up the car without a card or app, with the vehicle communicating with the charging point to establish payment instead.