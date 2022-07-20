Search

20 Jul 2022

Buyers turning to used cars as cost of living crisis reduces budgets

Buyers turning to used cars as cost of living crisis reduces budgets

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 4:25 PM

Car buyers are considering a used car while reducing budgets, delaying purchasing and looking at different models from the ones they originally intended as the cost of living crisis bites.

A survey by What Car of 1,232 in-market buyers has found a real shift across the board, with 36.6 per cent stating that they were already delaying their car purchase due to the cost of living crisis. Some 48.45 per cent were pushing it back by more than three months while 24.1 per cent were delaying their purchase until next year.

Many buyers are also checking out other types of cars, with 39.7 per cent stating that they have changed either the make or model that they’re looking at as a result of the cost of living crisis. Some 12.8 per cent said that they were now looking at a different model from the same manufacturer, meanwhile.

Buyers are also cutting budgets, with 35.1 per cent stating that they were reducing the amount of money that they’ll spend on their next car.

Of those surveyed, 38.5 per cent said that they were in the market for a new car while 34 per cent stated that they were opting for a used model. Of that latter group, 20.7 per cent said that they had originally planned to buy a brand-new car, but that the cost of living crisis had caused them to consider a used model instead.

Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car, said: “Rising inflation is impacting the automotive sector with serious consequences. As our research shows, a significant share of buyers are revising their budgets, pushing back their vehicle purchase and considering different makes and models than before to offset the rising costs of living.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media