2023 Honda Civic Type R revealed

Honda’s latest Civic Type R has been revealed following several months of being teased.

The new sixth-generation Type R builds on a hugely successful reputation, with the previous model seen as one of the greatest generations of the performance Civic ever.

Now, there’s a new one. Due to arrive in Europe early next year, the new Civic Type R has already proven its capability by setting a new record lap time for front-wheel-drive cars at Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

Said to be lighter and more responsive than before, the new Type R takes the body of the recently introduced standard Civic e:HEV and adds a lower, more aggressive stance on the road. It sits on lightweight 19-inch matte black alloy wheels, too, wearing Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

Many aspects such as the front and rear bumpers, as well as the rear doors and arches, have been exclusively developed for the Type R in order to improve aerodynamics. The lower grille at the front of the car helps to channel airflow to the engine, too, and this works in partnership with a small bonnet intake.

It’s here. Get your first look at the all-new 2023 #CivicTypeR, officially unveiled in North America. Learn more: https://t.co/fAHw276zgl pic.twitter.com/iM5CznMf6W — Honda (@Honda) July 21, 2022

The rear spoiler helps to generate downforce and sits lower but wider than the one fitted to the previous-generation car.

Honda hasn’t released full details about the new Type R’s powertrain, but it is set to reuse the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine found in its predecessor. The firm says that the changes are ‘incremental’, but the turbocharger has been revised with an ‘optimised’ blade count inside the unit itself helping to make it the ‘strongest VTEC turbocharged engine’.

As before, the Type R will be offered with a six-speed manual gearbox, which now has a revised rev-match system that automatically blips the throttle when changing down the gears to ensure perfect shifts every time.

Inside, the new Type R gains the revisions added to the latest Civic, while there is now the option to configure the car an individual, customisable driving mode. The driver sits lower than before, too, while Honda says that there is greater visibility over the lower bonnet.

Honda is expected to release further details about the Type R’s performance – as well as its pricing – in the coming months.