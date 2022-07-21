Search

21 Jul 2022

Alpine hints at electric future with A110 E-ternité

Alpine hints at electric future with A110 E-ternité

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 6:25 PM

Alpine has unveiled a glimpse into its electrified future with the A110 E-ternité.

Though not slated for production, the E-ternité is being used as a way to showcase what the future of Alpine could look like. As with the standard A110, the E-ternité follows a lightweight ethos and, despite utilising an electric motor and battery, weighs just 258kg more than the petrol-powered version. The battery and motor are sourced from Renault’s recently introduced Megane E-Tech, in fact.

With 239bhp, the E-ternité will manage the 0-60mph sprint in 4.3 seconds before carrying onwards to a top speed of 155mph. A 60kWh battery allows for a fully electric range of up to 261 miles, too.

Alpine has also adapted the petrol A110’s dual-clutch automatic gearbox for the E-ternité, ensuring that it remained light and compact for its use in the EV.

Inside, the E-ternité essentially mirrors the standard A110, though the car’s large central screen is based around a personal tablet which then becomes the access point for many of the A110’s functions. Alpine says that it ‘makes it possible to have on board the latest screen technologies or operating systems’.

One of the biggest differences between the E-ternité and the regular A110 is its lack of roof. It arrives as the first convertible A110 model and uses a detachable roof panel which is crafted from lightweight materials.

Though Alpine has said that the A110 E-ternité is more of a ‘research’ vehicle, the French firm has already stated that it will be producing an electric performance crossover from 2025. It’ll sit atop the Renault Group’s CMF-EV platform that has already been used to underpin the Renault Megane E-Tech.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media