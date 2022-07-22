Search

22 Jul 2022

Bugatti delivers final Chiron Super Sport 300+

22 Jul 2022 10:55 AM

Bugatti has delivered its final example of the ultra-exclusive Chiron Super Sport 300+.

Built to commemorate the model’s record-breaking top speed run of 304.773mph, just 30 examples of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ have been created.

Each example is powered by an 8.0-litre W16 engine, which was given extra power for the Chiron Super Sport 300+, bringing its total output to 1,578bhp. Bugatti engineers also revised the thermal management system for both the engine and gearbox, while the software for much of the car’s powertrain was upgraded too.

The Chiron Super Sport 300+ also features a ‘longtail’ setup which extends the car by around 25cm over the regular Chiron. This helps to make the car more slippery and aerodynamically efficient, while air outlets at the wheel arches and behind the front wheel guide allow excess pressure to move away from the car, reducing drag in the process.

Carbon fibre has been used extensively across the car, with components such as the windscreen wiper crafted from the lightweight material. The wheels are made from magnesium alloy and finished in a special colour called ‘Nocturne’.

Christophe Piochon, president of Bugatti Automobiles, said: “In the long history of Bugatti, there are vehicles that come to define their era. The Type 35 transformed motor racing, the Type 41 Royale redefined opulence, the Type 57 SC set new standards for design, and now there is the Chiron Super Sport 300+, hitting speeds that were long thought to be impossible in a production car.

“Its achievements have secured it legendary status in the Bugatti history books, and we’re delighted to have seen all 30 examples of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ delivered to some of our most passionate customers.”

