Search

22 Jul 2022

Maserati releases new track-only Project24

Maserati releases new track-only Project24

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 4:26 PM

Maserati has turned its attention to the circuit with a new track-only super sports car called Project24.

Limited to just 62 examples, the Project24 is based upon the firm’s MC20 supercar, but a range of modifications and enhancements have been implemented to ensure that it is even sharper to drive around the track.

The V6 ‘Nettuno’ engine has received new turbochargers, lifting power from 621bhp in the regular MC20 to 730bhp. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed racing sequential gearbox, while both a racing clutch and a limited-slip self-locking differential have been fitted too.

The exterior of the car is crafted entirely from carbon fibre, while multi-adjustable front and wear wings can be tailored for a specific circuit. It’s all based around a carbon fibre central monocoque setup, while all versions get high-performance Brembo CCMR ventilated racing brakes and high-performance callipers.

The 18-inch forged aluminium wheels feature centre lock fittings and slick, track-focused tyres, while adjustable racing dampers and front and rear anti-roll bars allow the Project24 to be tuned to fine detail.

Inside, you’ll find racing seats – and drivers can delete the passenger seat should they want to take weight-saving measures further – alongside an adjustable racing pedal box and steering column. A six-point racing safety harness is fitted too, as is a multi-function carbon steering wheel and in-car camera, which allows owners to video their track sessions and review their efforts.

Maserati says that the target dry weight of the Project24 is just 1,250kg, yet it also has air conditioning as standard to ensure that occupants are kept cool. Prices for the Project24 have yet to be released, though they’re expected to be considerably higher than the £190,275 price tag that accompanies the standard MC20.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media