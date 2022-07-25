Search

25 Jul 2022

Skoda’s Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal transforms SUV into camping-ready EV

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jul 2022 11:03 AM

Skoda has unveiled a version of its Enyaq iV electric SUV that features a variety of added equipment designed to make it festival ready.

Called the Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal, it has space for up to four people to sleep and incorporates a clever pull-out system which provides a cooking and food preparation space out of the rear of the car.

Created by Czech manufacturer EGOE, this ‘box’ has been designed specifically to fit within the Enyaq’s 585-litre boot. Once slid out of the tailgate, it provides an integrated gas cooker, collapsible sink with tap and hose and plenty of storage.

However, the rear seats are still usable when the car is on the move, yet when static it provides one of the two sleeping areas accessible in the Enyaq. A double bed frame extends across the folded rear seats, which the mattress cushions sit atop the box and provide sleeping space for two people.

Then, a roof tent – accessed via a ladder that is stored inside the tent box when it is closed – can be opened in minutes, providing sleeping space for two further people. It also has netting for storage inside, as well as a solar-powered fan and an integrated torch. The Enyaq also incorporates camping chairs and a table that can be easily set up outside of the vehicle.

