Osprey Charging commits to making charging safer and more accessible

Osprey Charging has become the first network of EV plug-in points to subscribe to ChargeSafe – an independent company that is hoping to make charging safer and more convenient.

Many electric car charging points are seen as inaccessible by those with mobility issues, while with many chargers in dim corners of car parks, they’ve come under fire for compromising the safety of people charging.

ChargeSafe says it is hoping to improve this by independently accessing all UK charging locations this year on 63 criteria for safety and accessibility, with Osprey able to access a detailed report on each location by signing up to the body.

We've partnered with @EVChargeSafe! With our new hub in Brackley scoring a fantastic pre-launch score of 4.46/5, and the highest accessibility score seen so far on the UK network, we're committed to ongoing improvement of our network safety & accessibility

ChargeSafe’s criteria have been developed with Motability, and will access areas such as lighting, CCTV and proximity to facilities. Each charging location will then be given a simple rating that drivers can see when searching for where to plug their vehicle in. Osprey Charging says it’s committed to providing “safe, reliable and accessible EV charging for all”.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “We have long been supporters of what ChargeSafe stands for and we’re proud to become the first charging network to subscribe to its thorough EV charging location rating system. We are committed to providing safe, reliable and accessible EV charging for all.

“That means well-lit sites, the best chargers and the ability for wheelchairs and anyone with mobility requirements to have the space and access to charge, pay and enjoy our facilities.

“Working with ChargeSafe means we can ensure that accessibility and safety are prioritised at all of our new sites, whilst giving us the insight to rectify other areas of our network that should be upgraded.”

Osprey’s new Paisley Pear site in Brackley, Northamptonshire, is the first of the firm’s ‘accessibility-designed’ hubs to be inspected by ChargeSafe, with the location scoring 4.46 stars out of five – the highest score said to be seen by the firm yet.