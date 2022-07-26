New Porsche GT3 RS to be revealed on August 17

Porsche has confirmed that its eagerly awaited 911 GT3 RS supercar will be revealed on August 17.
Sitting right at the top of the Porsche 911 line-up, the GT3 RS is Porsche’s most track-focused road car and has built up an incredible reputation over several generations.
Following the arrival of the regular GT3 last year, Porsche has been working on the full-fat RS model, and after being spied on tests on numerous occasions, it now has a confirmed reveal date.
Porsche has also released new teaser images of the GT3 RS being put through its paces at its Weissach test facility. Although the car is still slightly disguised, the huge rear wing is clearly visible, while it also appears to have new wheel arches, giving it a more muscular look. More pronounced air intakes can be seen on the bonnet as well.
Inspired by Porsche’s racing models – including the 911 RSR and 911 GT3 R GT – a power output of around 500bhp is expected from its 4.0-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine.
Andreas Preuninger, director of the GT model line at Porsche, said: “The new 911 GT3 RS is even more optimised for track use than its predecessors. The spontaneously responsive, high-revving, four-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with approximately 500bhp has proved ideal for use at track days and club sport events.
“That’s why we focused primarily on aerodynamics and the chassis in the development of the new 911 GT3 RS.”
The reveal of the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be livestreamed on August 17 at 4pm.
