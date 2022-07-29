Search

29 Jul 2022

James Bond Defenders heading to charity auction

James Bond Defenders heading to charity auction

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 1:29 PM

A number of stunt cars used in the latest James Bond film No Time To Die are heading to charity auction.

Two Defenders and a Range Rover Sport will be offered, with the line-up led by a Defender 110 which was one of 10 models used during the filming. Accompanied by an estimate of between £300,000 and £500,000, it has a unique VIN number – 007. The British Red Cross will benefit from the proceeds of this sale.

This is joined by a Defender 110 V8 Bond Edition, which was created by SV Bespoke. Taking inspiration from the Defender models in No Time to Die, just 300 Bond Editions were ever made. This particular version – which carries an estimate of between £200,000 and £300,000 – also features a ‘60 Years of Bond’ logo etched on the instrument panel end cap. The proceeds from this sale will benefit conservation charity Tusk.

Nick Collins, Executive Director Vehicle Programmes, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Defender, Range Rover and Jaguar were in the thick of the action in No Time To Die. Each car represents a unique piece of James Bond history which we’re sure collectors will be keen to own and we are delighted to be able to support our charity partners through their sale.

“With such high demand for the Defender V8 Bond Edition, we are also hoping this special one-off version with the 60 years of Bond logo will attract a keen buyer.”

A Range Rover Sport SVR – one of six supplied for filming – will also go under the hammer accompanied by an estimate of between £80,000 and £120,000, while a Jaguar XF which appeared in the film’s pre-credit sequence comes with an estimate of between £50,000 and £70,000.

The auction is being operated by Christies on September 28, with fans and collectors able to bid online via the auction house website.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media