01 Aug 2022

Peugeot’s 208 gains upgraded specification as part of new update

Peugeot's 208 gains upgraded specification as part of new update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 11:25 AM

Peugeot has introduced a number of changes to its 208, introducing more standard equipment as part of a revised trim structure.

From this month, Active Premium+ and Allure Premium+ trim levels will replace the existing Active Premium and Allure Premium. They gain more equipment than before, while there’s no additional cost – though models equipped with new Euro 6.4 emissions-compliant engines will incur a £110 premium.

Entry-level Active Premium+ models now have dark tinted rear and side windows as standard, as well as automatic windscreen wipers and air conditioning.

Move up to Allure Premium+ versions and the 208 gains an aluminium pack which adds the material to areas such as the pedals and front door sills. In the cabin, these models incorporate a new seven-inch touchscreen with included navigation, as well as Peugeot’s i-Cockpit system that uses a compact steering wheel and head-up digital instrument panel ahead of the driver.

As before, the 208 remains available with a trio of powertrain options – petrol, diesel and fully electric. Clean 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines there to choose from, while the e-208 with its 100kW electric motor can return up to 225 miles from a single charge. Plus, 100kW rapid charging capability means that a 0-80 per cent charge could be finished in as little as 30 minutes.

New 208 models can be purchased either from a dealership or via Peugeot’s Buy Online platform, which allows buyers to configure, finance and order their next car entirely online. A price to part-exchange their existing vehicle can be generated online, too.

News

