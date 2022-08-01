Search

01 Aug 2022

Aston Martin set to unveil pair of new models at Pebble Beach

01 Aug 2022 3:37 PM

Aston Martin will reveal two new models at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The British firm says that the ‘two exciting additions’ will add to its high-performance portfolio. The first will ‘encapsulate the brand’s winning track bloodline’ and will pay homage to Aston Martin’s success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This could mean that it is a track-focused version of one of Aston’s existing cars.

The second, meanwhile, will be a new performance-focused model that is defined ‘by new models such as the DBX707, V12 Vantage and the uncompromising Aston Martin Valkyrie’. Both models will be shown at the Aston Martin Club 1913 which overlooks the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach golf links from Friday, August 19, through to Sunday, August 21.

Renato Bisignani, head of global marketing and communications at Aston Martin said: “As one of the premier luxury events in the world, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is an important opportunity for Aston Martin to connect with our loyal customers and showcase our latest product offering.

“We look forward to celebrating Aston Martin’s new era of performance at Pebble Beach and displaying our iconic ultra-luxury models, including a world-first reveal of an exciting new model, and the public debut of another thrilling addition to our breathtaking portfolio.”

Aston Martin will also be showcasing the latest development updates for its Valhalla hybrid supercar. At the event, visitors will be able to see a revised concept of its interior, which aims to allow prospective buyers to test the car’s unique seating position and motorsport-inspired layout.

Limited to 999 examples, the long-awaited Valhalla combines a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a pair of electric motors to produce a combined output of 937bhp.

