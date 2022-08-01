Search

01 Aug 2022

MG’s upcoming two-seater convertible teased

MG’s upcoming two-seater convertible teased

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 5:28 PM

MG has revealed a new teaser video of an upcoming electric convertible.

Teased via a post to social media, MG accompanied the post with the caption ‘return of the legend’, which suggests that the new model might wear a badge that was used on some of the firm’s classic cars.

In the short clip, we get to see a long, streamlined bonnet and twin ‘rollover’ hoops behind the driver and passenger seats – this vehicle seems to be a strict two-seater. A small ducktail spoiler is also incorporated into the design of the rear of the car, while the lights at the back of the vehicle appear to draw inspiration from the Union Jack flag.

There are sleek LED headlights, while the video also seems to show that the upcoming drop-top will incorporate ‘scissor-style’ doors which hinge vertically. A folding canvas roof can also be seen, as can a yoke-style steering wheel, similar to that used by recent Tesla models.

It follows on from MG’s Cyberster concept which was released in May 2020. At that time, the concept vehicle incorporated the same long bonnet, with a large central bonnet bulge running along its length.

It is predicted that this upcoming drop-top will be fully electric, much like the Cyberster concept. At the time, MG said that the Cyberster would incorporate both 5G connectivity and Level 3 autonomous technology, though it is unclear as to whether or not these will filter down to the production version.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media