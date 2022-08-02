Search

02 Aug 2022

Pimp My Ride set to return to the UK in new series

The famous early 2000s car restoration series Pimp My Ride will return to the UK later this month.

Hosted by British rapper Lady Leshurr, the new six-part series on MTV’s YouTube channel will highlight the cost and environmental benefits of buying second-hand parts via a partnership with eBay’s Certified Recycle Hub.

Undertaken by Surrey-based workshop Wrench Studios, the transformations will see cars such as a 1966 Volkswagen Beetle and a 1992 Mitsubishi GTO completely restored while given some trademark Pimp My Ride additions such as upgraded sound systems and large interior screens and displays.

Hamid Iqbal, CEO of Wrench Studios, said: “We grew up watching Pimp My Ride. Doing jobs on our own cars on the driveway is what got us into custom work and modifying.

“It’s been 15 years since it was last on air and we’re going to make sure it lives up to expectations.”

A recent eBay survey of 1,919 parts and accessories buyers found that 69 per cent were planning to fit new components themselves, representing an increase of 32 per cent since 2015. It therefore shows an appetite for at-home car upgrades, with all manner of parts and components available online.

Dr Tony Tong, head of automotive at eBay UK said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with MTV on Pimp My Ride, inspiring a new generation of DIY motor enthusiasts to experiment with cost effective, ‘greener’ car parts.”

The new series will kick off via MTV UK’s YouTube channel on Friday, August 19.

