Revised Dacia Duster Commercial goes on sale

Dacia’s updated Duster has gone on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £13,995 excluding VAT.

It’s the latest model to gain the firm’s new branding, with Dacia’s latest ‘link’ emblem incorporated into the middle of the grille, which has also been revised. The new emblem also features on the centre caps of the wheels.

There’s also a more stripped-back look to the rear, with simple lettering there to showcase the Dacia name.

Based on the regular Duster SUV, the Commercial version incorporates a load area which offers up to 1,623 litres of space and a 503kg payload. The rear seats of the regular car have been removed entirely, replaced instead by a flat wooden floor covered with a hard-wearing surface. A mesh bulkhead is used to separate the load area from the passenger cab.

There are a number of engine options, with a turbocharged 89bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol available alongside a turbocharged 148bhp version of the same engine,with the latter available with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The former comes equipped with a six-speed manual as standard.

A 1.5-litre diesel engine is also available, bringing 113bhp and 260Nm of torque. There’s also the option to have either two- or four-wheel-drive, with the former achieving up to 57.6mpg and the latter 53.3mpg.

Dacia has also introduced a simplified specification list, with entry-level ‘Essential’ models incorporating Y-shaped LED lights as standard, as well as air conditioning, electric front windows and cruise control. Bluetooth connectivity and a DAB radio are included too.

Up next is Expression, which is priced from £18,145 excluding VAT. This adds 16-inch alloy wheels, body-colour door handles, a rear-view camera with parking sensors and hill descent control. Four-wheel-drive versions get a centre differential lock, too.

The revised Duster is available to order now, with first deliveries expected in the final quarter of 2022.