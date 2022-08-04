Search

04 Aug 2022

New car registrations fall by nine per cent amid ongoing production challenges

New car registrations fall by nine per cent amid ongoing production challenges

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 12:07 PM

New car registrations fell for a fifth consecutive month in July as ongoing production challenges continued to hit manufacturers.

Figures out today from automotive industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that 112,162 new cars were registered in July – a decline of nine per cent on the same month in 2021.

It was the fifth month in a row of decline, although the SMMT points out that the ‘fall is the smallest recorded this year’.

The only two fuel types to increase in popularity were mild-hybrid diesels, which were up 4.3 per cent to 7,104 registrations and electric cars, which saw sales increase by 9.9 per cent in July to 12,243.

However, the pace of growth slowed for electric cars, with this being the weakest monthly uplift recorded for EVs since the pandemic.

The overall drop in registrations is being put down to ‘ongoing supply chain issues’, particularly a lack of semiconductors that are used throughout a car. The SMMT says the issue has been ‘exacerbated’ by recent Covid lockdowns in China, as well as disruption from the Ukraine conflict.

Because of the ongoing disruption, the SMMT has downgraded its registration forecast for the year, with 1.6 million new cars now predicted for all of 2022 – a fall of 2.8 per cent on 2021.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “The automotive sector has had another tough month and is drawing on its fundamental resilience during a third consecutive challenging year as the squeeze on supply bedevils deliveries.

“While order books are strong, we need a healthy market to ensure the sector delivers the carbon savings government ambitions demand. The next prime minister must create the conditions for economic growth, restore consumer confidence and support the transition to zero emission mobility.”

On a brighter note, July’s two best-selling cars were both produced in the UK, with the Nissan Qashqai in pole position and the Mini taking second place, at 2,514 and 2,410 registrations respectively. The Hyundai Tucson was the third most popular new car with 2,267 registrations.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media