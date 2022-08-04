Search

04 Aug 2022

Citroen C3 range expanded with new ‘Shine’ version

Citroen C3 range expanded with new ‘Shine’ version

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 1:55 PM

Citroen has announced a new ‘Shine’ specification for its C3, offering customers further choice and value.

Available exclusively through the Citroen Online Store, the new grade sits above the value-based ‘You’ trim level and beneath the C-Series.

Available in four body colours – Soft Sand, Cumulus Grey, Platinum Grey and Spring Blue – all versions also come with 16-inch alloy wheels a black roof and black ‘Colour Pack’, which brings glass black inserts to the bumpers, lower door panels and dashboard.

Standard equipment is generous, incorporating keyless entry, electric folding mirrors and a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Rear parking sensors and lane departure warning are also fitted.

The C3 Shine will come exclusively with the popular 108bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Prices for the Citroen C3 Shine start from £16,995, though the brand has also announced attractive finance rates. With a deposit of £4,391.88, customers can get behind the wheel for £169 per month over a four-year contract.

The French firm has been building its ‘buy online’ platform, with several trim levels being web-only specials, including this latest C3 Shine. Citroen’s range is also expanding in 2022, with the brand recently introducing the C5 X as its funky new flagship model, while the popular C5 Aircross is being refreshed with an overhauled design and new infotainment system.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media